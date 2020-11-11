'There is support available' - Government gives $100,000 to flood-struck Napier

The Government will support flood-struck Napier with a $100,000 fund after at least 16 homes were left uninhabitable in record rainfall in the past days.

Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan this morning said money would go into the mayor's relief disaster fund to support the welfare of affected residents.

While some families have been forced out of their homes, others have been without power for two nights.

Allan said Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Red Cross, other agencies and volunteers would continue to assess the needs of the community.

"There are a number of Government agencies that have been involved in the response to date and that have kicked in from when the event first occurred on Monday.

"From those provisions to relocate people the Ministry for Social Development has been providing funds to those that need it immediately.

"But we also as a government recognise in these times there will be other needs that sit above and beyond. We have been in discussions with her worship the mayor about a temporary fund that can be provided to the mayor to support those ongoing welfare needs.

"The Government will be making a contribution of $100,000 to the mayoral relief disaster fund for the council to exercise their discretion and to ensure the support of the welfare of those in this community."

Allan added that the welfare and wellbeing of those impacted was at the forefront of the response to the disaster.

She urged anyone needing support to contact 0800 422 923.

"People, please, we know and we hear in reports that some people do not know that there is support available to them, there is and the team here is here to provide that support."

Thirty people were evacuated in Napier overnight following Monday's massive deluge of rain, where two months of rain fell in 24 hours. The city recorded its second wettest day in 150 years.

Officials have said the risk of unstable land remains heightened after some landslips in residential areas.

"One of the concerns that everybody has is that already we've got some slips and additional rain may mobilise those slips," Civil Defence Group Manager Ian Macdonald said.