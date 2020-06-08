TODAY |

Decision due today on when New Zealand will move to Alert Level 1

Cabinet will make a decision today on when New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

It comes amid ongoing pressure from businesses and the Opposition to get the country up and running again. Source: Breakfast

The country is currently in Alert Level 2 after the Government put in measures to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus that's affecting most countries.

New Zealand has lived through the more restrictive alert levels 4 and 3 since late March, before moving to Alert Level 2 last month.

It comes amid ongoing pressure from businesses, the Opposition and its own coalition partner to get the country back up and running.

Cabinet will meet tomorrow to decide on a move to Alert Level 1, but not everyone's keen on the loosening of restrictions. Source: 1 NEWS

At Alert Level One, all rules and restrictions on businesses and services will essentially be lifted.

Community sport could also restart with no physical distancing required, while border restrictions will remain in place.

New Zealand has reported no new cases of Covid-19 for the past 16 days, with only one case remaining active.

What you can do in Level 1 - restrictions on physical distancing and businesses to be lifted

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined 10 "golden rules" for life at Level 1.

  • If you're sick, stay home.
  • If you have cold or flu symptoms call your doctor.
  • Wash your hands.
  • Sneeze or cough into your elbow and disinfect surfaces.
  • Isolate immediately if told to by authorities.
  • If you have underlying conditions, talk with your GP about precautions.
  • Keep track of where you've been.
  • Businesses should help.
  • Stay vigilant.
  • Be kind to others and to yourself.

The announcement will be made after Cabinet meets today and will be live streamed by 1 NEWS online at 1NEWS.co.nz and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

