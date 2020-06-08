Decision due today on when New Zealand will move to Alert Level 1

Cabinet will make a decision today on when New Zealand will move to Covid-19 Alert Level 1.

The country is currently in Alert Level 2 after the Government put in measures to stop the spread of the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus that's affecting most countries.

New Zealand has lived through the more restrictive alert levels 4 and 3 since late March, before moving to Alert Level 2 last month.

It comes amid ongoing pressure from businesses, the Opposition and its own coalition partner to get the country back up and running.

At Alert Level One, all rules and restrictions on businesses and services will essentially be lifted.

Community sport could also restart with no physical distancing required, while border restrictions will remain in place.

New Zealand has reported no new cases of Covid-19 for the past 16 days, with only one case remaining active.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined 10 "golden rules" for life at Level 1.

If you're sick, stay home.

If you have cold or flu symptoms call your doctor.

Wash your hands.

Sneeze or cough into your elbow and disinfect surfaces.

Isolate immediately if told to by authorities.

If you have underlying conditions, talk with your GP about precautions.

Keep track of where you've been.

Businesses should help.

Stay vigilant.

Be kind to others and to yourself.