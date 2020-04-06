Coronavirus lockdown has not been extended, Jacinda Ardern assures Kiwis

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today quashed rumours of the Government extending the four-week coronavirus lockdown, reiterating no decision has been made yet.

"I know there's lot of rumours that we've made a decision already to extend lockdown, no such decisions have been made," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"We need to make our decision based on the most up to date evidence and data we have."

Ms Ardern said she will be looking at the rate of cases increasing in New Zealand, as well as community transmission in weighing up whether to four-week lockdown will be extended.

"At the moment, our rates aren't too bad but that's an area we really need to make sure we've got control."

Ms Ardern also said more surveillance testing was needed, meaning at the moment people are being tested if they present symptoms like respiratory issues, but she said we need to make sure that's capturing enough people throughout New Zealand.

She said the Ministry of Health had been working up such a "surveillance testing" programme.

"We need to make testing as accessible as possible."

However, Ms Ardern assured numbers of Covid-19 cases have been stabilising, but meaningful results of the lockdown are expected at the midway point in the four-week lockdown this week.

Yesterday, it was confirmed New Zealand has now surpassed 1000 Covid-19 cases, with the addition of 89 bringing the total to 1039.

"I want New Zealanders to know we are doing well, we are doing well," Ms Ardern said.