New Zealand now has over 1000 coronavirus cases, but Ardern says lockdown is working

New Zealand has now surpassed 1000 Covid-19 cases, with the addition of 89 today bringing the total to 1039.

Fronting media together, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement.

Ms Ardern says she's aware that every time there are new cases it may be hard to see success, but actions being taken like the lockdown are helping.

"We can be sure that what we have done as a country since the very beginning of Covid-19 is making a difference."

She referenced the modelling that has been done by an economist named Rodney Jones and his team and that it has been accurate in predicting New Zealand's case numbers.

"On the eve of our lockdown, his modelling projected we had the potential to face as many as 4000 cases this weekend.

"We're instead at just over a thousand. Those 3000 fewer cases shows the difference that cumulative action can make."

Ms Ardern also compared New Zealand's coronavirus trajectory to countries overseas, with the death toll here "well below other countries".

New analysis by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade shows New Zealand closed its borders 25 days after the first case, while Germany took 49 days, Spain 52, Australia 55 and Singapore 61.

"Our first economic package was in place 18 days after the first case. Most countries took more than 40 days," said Ms Ardern.

"Going hard and going early appears, though, to be paying off for us. The lockdown is the best way to stop the virus and it is also the best thing for our economy by making the pain as short as possible."

Dr Bloomfield said today's case update was made up of 48 confirmed cases and 41 probable cases. He has described a probable case as a test that comes back negative but is being treated as confirmed.

No new deaths were reported today and the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital around the country sits at 15. Three are in intensive care units and two are in a critical condition.

One hundred and fifty six people have now recovered from the virus.

The laws around activities and travel under Alert Level 4 were clarified for Kiwis yesterday, with The Ministry of Health and Police Ministry releasing a joint statement on the rules.