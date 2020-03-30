Coronavirus cases now at 589 after 76 people confirmed with virus

There are 75 new cases, and one previous probable case, of coronavirus now confirmed in New Zealand, bringing the total in New Zealand to 589.

Of the total cases, 37 of them are being treated as probable meaning their tests have come back negative but they are being treated as confirmed as they fit the criteria of Covid-19, Director-General of Heath Dr Ashely Bloomfield told media today.

There are 12 people in hospitals throughout the country, with two in intensive care. Those patients are in Gisborne, Waikato, Whangārei, Dunedin, Auckland, Nelson, Taranaki and Blenheim hospitals.

Sixty-three people have recovered from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Dr Bloomfield said of the 455 cases where there was sufficient information presently, 57 per cent of people had a direct link to overseas travel, 26 per cent were close contacts of existing cases, 15 per cent had both overseas travel and close contacts and two per cent were community transmission.

"That's around 10 cases that we know are community transmission," he said.

There is a cluster of cases in Matamata, with nine cases so far, which are linked to a St Patrick's Day celebration.

Over the past seven days, the average number of tests done a day is 1728.

"Flu vaccination is going to be a very important part of our overall approach to Covid-19 because if we vaccinate people we can reduce pressure on our hospital system, particularly through winter.

"It's very important that the people who are eligible for free flu vaccinations are prioritised for vaccination, so that is people over 65, people with pre-existing medical conditions, pregnant women and children with a history of respiratory illness, as well as our frontline health and other frontline workers."

Commissioner of Police Mike Bush told media the vast majority of New Zealanders had been "complying brilliantly".

But since yesterday afternoon when police sent up an online form for people to report someone or a business not complying with lockdown rules, there has been 4200 reports made.

"It shows how determined Kiwis are to ensure that everyone complies with this," Mr Bush said.