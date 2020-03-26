New online form for public to report breaches of coronavirus lockdown experiences heavy traffic

People using a new online form to report breaches of the coronavirus lockdown to police have been asked to be patient.

The online form can be found at www.105.police.govt.nz and can be used to report isolation breaches or cases of businesses continuing to operate when they are not part of the essential workforce.

Since going live at 1pm today, the website has experienced very heavy traffic.

Those who are having difficulty are asked to try later.

People should use the online form rather than call police, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

“We know that people want to do the right thing if they see people flouting the restrictions, but we want to ease the load on the non-emergency phone number,” Commissioner Bush said.

“Police will take the information reported online and make contact to remind those breaching the restrictions of their responsibilities.

“We are continuing to take the approach of educating and informing people of their responsibilities in the first instance, but we will not hesitate to take enforcement action if people continue to ignore the restrictions.”

