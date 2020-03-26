TODAY |

New online form for public to report breaches of coronavirus lockdown experiences heavy traffic

Source:  1 NEWS

People using a new online form to report breaches of the coronavirus lockdown to police have been asked to be patient.

The online form for lockdown breaches. Source: 1 NEWS

The online form can be found at www.105.police.govt.nz and can be used to report isolation breaches or cases of businesses continuing to operate when they are not part of the essential workforce.

Since going live at 1pm today, the website has experienced very heavy traffic.

Those who are having difficulty are asked to try later.

People should use the online form rather than call police, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.

“We know that people want to do the right thing if they see people flouting the restrictions, but we want to ease the load on the non-emergency phone number,” Commissioner Bush said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On TVNZ1's Breakfast the microbiologist implored New Zealanders to not lose hope. Source: Breakfast

“Police will take the information reported online and make contact to remind those breaching the restrictions of their responsibilities.

“We are continuing to take the approach of educating and informing people of their responsibilities in the first instance, but we will not hesitate to take enforcement action if people continue to ignore the restrictions.”

“Police do not want to have to arrest anyone or visit people because they doing are the wrong thing, please stay at home, follow the guidelines and don’t give people a reason to report your behaviour to police.”

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
