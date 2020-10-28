Cadbury reveals new mash-up chocolate bar inspired by Kiwi classic

Cadbury has released its latest twist on a Kiwi classic, with its special-edition Perky Nana-inspired chocolate block hitting shelves from next week.

Cadbury Dairy Milk inspired by Perky Nana. Source: Cadbury New Zealand

The sweet treat combines the chewy banana-flavoured marshmallow pieces of Perky Nana with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate..

It comes after the success of last year's Perky Nana Lumps, combining Perky Nana with Pineapple Lumps.

“Perky Nana is a much-loved treat by Kiwis," Cadbury New Zealand's Jo Turner said today in a statement.

"We knew that turning it into a block was the obvious next step – the timing was ripe, you could say."

Turner said Cadbury believes the Perky Nana-inspired blocks "are going to be an absolute hit with Kiwis".

"We know they went bananas for the lumps variation last year and Perky Nana bars continue to sell well so we are excited to hear what the feedback is about our latest innovation."