Breakfast pays tribute to 'master of eye rolls' Daniel Faitaua on his last day as host

Breakfast newsreader Daniel Faitaua is wrapping up his last day on the show before he embarks on his new role as 1 NEWS' Europe correspondent.

Faitaua has said the role has been a dream of his since he enrolled in journalism school 11 years ago.

This morning, though, the Breakfast team celebrated what they'll miss about their colleague and friend, including his quick wit, master eye roll and proven track record of utter savagery. They also highlighted his many on-air dance moves.

Faitaua will take over from Joy Reid as she finishes up her tenure as 1 NEWS' Europe correspondent.