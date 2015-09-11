Presenter Daniel Faitaua to leave Breakfast, take over as 1 NEWS' Europe correspondent

Breakfast and Midday presenter Daniel Faitaua has been appointed as 1 NEWS' new European correspondent, taking over from Joy Reid.

Faitaua will begin the overseas post in late August, leaving Breakfast after three years.

"I am excited and thrilled to take up one of the most coveted positions in New Zealand journalism," Faitaua said.

"It's been a dream job of mine since I enrolled in journalism school 11 years ago. It's a job with immense prestige and I’ll provide a lens into what is going on in Europe."