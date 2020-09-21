TODAY |

Big decisions expected today about New Zealand's Covid-19 alert levels

Cabinet will today review the nation's current Covid-19 alert levels.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has signalled a move down current restrictions. Source: Breakfast

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already signalled increased gathering limits for Auckland and a move to Level 1 for the rest of the country.

However, that was contingent on controlling the Auckland cluster and not seeing cases outside the region.

Yesterday, there were two new cases of Covid-19. Neither were linked to the Auckland cluster, which began last month.

The two new community cases were instead household contacts of a case reported the day before.

Saturday's case was a recent returnee who arrived in New Zealand from India on August 27 and completed managed isolation.

He returned two negative tests at the facility in Christchurch before returning home to Auckland on September 11.

University of Otago epidemiologist professor Michael Baker said the recent cluster would be a focal point.

"I think we need to know the extent to which this person may have infected other people. Really none of us have that info in front of us," he said.

The alert levels announcement will be made at 1pm today.

