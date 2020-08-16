Two new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ, not connected to Auckland cluster

There are two new cases of community-transmitted Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health says, as well as two new cases in a managed isolation facility.

Source: 1 NEWS

No media conference was held today, but the latest update was provided at 1pm via email.

The two community cases are household contacts of the case reported yesterday, which is not connected to the Auckland cluster.

The case reported yesterday is a recent returnee who arrived in New Zealand from India on August 27 and completed managed isolation, returning two negative tests at the facility in Christchurch before returning home to Auckland on September 11.

The ministry says the returnee started to develop symptoms on September 16 and returned a positive test.

He and his household contacts are self-isolating.

All close contacts have been identified, tested and isolated.

The ministry says genomic sequencing is consistent with two confirmed cases from the same flight from India that landed in New Zealand on August 27.

They say it is possible the man was infected during the flight home and has had an "extremely long incubation period".

"There is evidence that in rare instances the incubation period can be up to 24 days," they said in a statement today.

"This person developed symptoms 21 days after he arrived in New Zealand. If this is the case, it sits well outside the standard incubation period of the virus."

The man could have also been infected during the flight from Christchurch to Auckland, the ministry says.

Those on that flight with the man are currently being contacted and assessed as a precautionary measure and to exclude them as the source of infection.

"This case is another example of the tricky nature of the virus, and a reminder that anyone who has been through a managed isolation facility should remain very aware of their health," the ministry says.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms are being urged to get tested and to self-isolate while awaiting results as these people did.