Author receives 'death threats' after criticising new Foreign Minister's moko kauae

An author claims she has received hundreds of death threats after criticising Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta's moko kauae, which she called "not exactly a polished, civilised presentation".

Olivia Pierson. Source: Twitter

Olivia Pierson today said she has received "hundreds of disgusting threats of violence to my person, including umpteen death threats" after responding to a Twitter post on Monday announcing the Labour MP's new role.

"Really? The face of NZ’s new Foreign Minister?" Pierson wrote.

"Facial tattoos are not exactly a polished, civilised presentation for a foreign diplomat in the 21st Century. Ffs! Jacinda has gone full wokelette on stilts."

Mahuta is New Zealand's first woman in the role, and the first with a moko kaue.

After initial criticism, including a response from the Māori Party, Pierson doubled down on her comments.

"Then I’ll say it again - facial tattoos, especially on a female diplomat, is the height of ugly, uncivilised wokedom!" she wrote.

Pierson's books have since been removed for sale online by retailer Mighty Ape.

She said she was "not too perturbed" by the move, having been unaware the retailer had stocked her books until yesterday, NZ Herald reports.



Pierson, who also writes columns for the BFD, a blog website associated with Cameron Slater.