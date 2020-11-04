Retailer pulls author's books after criticising new Foreign Minister as 'ugly and uncivilised'

Kiwi retailer Mighty Ape has removed Olivia Pierson's books from sale after the author criticised Nanaia Mahuta's moko kauae as "not exactly a polished, civilised presentation".

Olivia Pierson. Source: Twitter

The Labour MP was recently appointed Foreign Minister - New Zealand's first female in the role, and the first with a moko.

In response, self-declared "free thought advocate" and author Olivia Pierson was scathing.

"Really? The face of NZ’s new Foreign Minister?" Pierson wrote.

"Facial tattoos are not exactly a polished, civilised presentation for a foreign diplomat in the 21st Century. Ffs! Jacinda has gone full wokelette on stilts."

After initial criticism, including a response from the Māori Party, Pierson doubled down on her comments.

"Then I’ll say it again - facial tattoos, especially on a female diplomat, is the height of ugly, uncivilised wokedom!" she wrote.

Now retailer Mighty Ape has removed her book from sale on its website.

"We have made the book unavailable and will not be making it available again. Ngā mihi nui ki a koutou."

Pierson also writes columns for the BFD, a blog website associated with Cameron Slater.

After her book's removal from sale, both BFD and Slater have blasted "cancel culture", adding "as such we can't recommend our readers use you [Mighty Ape]".

Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes "cancel culture" as "the removing of support for public figures in response to their objectionable behavior or opinions".