Auckland house fire where dad and child were found dead was 'non-accidental' — police

Police this morning revealed to 1 NEWS that a fire in Auckland's Coatesville last week, in which emergency responders found the bodies of a child and his father, was "non-accidental".

1 NEWS understands the fire is believed to have been lit by the father.

When asked, Detective Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

Emergency services were called to a small cottage located on a Mahoenui Valley Road property at about 6.30am last Tuesday. Police found two bodies inside the house.

A third person received minor injuries in the fire.

Police last week officially named one of the victims as Lee Roycroft, 42.

A Givealittle page said devastated family and friends had been left in shock after the death of Roycroft and his son, Phoenix. The page now has over $24,000 in donations.

A family friend who set up the Givealittle page described the father and son as "young, popular and big-hearted people".

"Lee was an amazing, loving dad to Phoenix wanting the best for him despite having a tough life," they wrote on the page.

She said the page had been set up to help ease the financial burden on the Roycroft family.