Police name father who died in Coatesville house fire; Givealittle page set up for family

A Givealittle page set up in the wake of a double-fatal house fire in Auckland's Coatesville has raised about $17,000 for the victims' family in just two days.

Emergency services were called to a small cottage located on a Mahoenui Valley Rd property at about 6.30am Tuesday. Police found two bodies inside the house.

A third person received minor injuries in the fire.

The Givealittle page said devastated family and friends had been left in shock after the death of Lee Roycroft and his son, Phoenix.

Police yesterday afternoon officially named one of the victims as Lee Roycroft, 42.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond said the formal identification process was ongoing for the second victim, so police were unable to confirm their identity.

Richmond said inquiries were continuing into the fire, so police would not be speculating around its circumstances.

Friend Roslyn Sentch, who set up the Givealittle page, described the father and son as "young, popular and big-hearted people".

"Lee was an amazing, loving dad to Phoenix wanting the best for him despite having a tough life," Sentch wrote on the page.

"He worked hard, was always up for a chat, found it hard to say no to helping others be they people or animals. A man with a big heart he was popular with children and parents at the school where he worked and in the wider community.

"His sidekick Phoenix was never far from his side. Ready with a big smile and up for adventure Phoenix inherited his dad's gentle nature and was going to be a fine young man.

"There is a huge hole in the hearts of many now and in particular their family," Sentch said.

She said the page had been set up to help ease the financial burden on the Roycroft family.