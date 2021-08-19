82 new Covid cases in community; 2 in ICU

There are 82 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Source: 1 NEWS

It said all of the new cases were in Auckland.

This brings the total number of cases in the current Delta outbreak to 429 — 415 in Auckland, 14 in Wellington.

The Ministry said 25 community cases are in hospital.

Twenty-three of these are in stable condition or on a ward, while two care in ICU but are stable.

A total of 376 cases are epidemiologically linked, while links are still being established for the remaining 53.

About 300 cases have been genomically sequenced by ESR and are linked to the current outbreak.

Meanwhile, a total of 31,757 individual contacts have been identified, the ministry said.

Eighty-one per cent have had a test, but most others are not yet due for a test.

With a staff member at CHT Amberlea in Algies Bay, north Auckland, having tested positive, the ministry said all 13 patients in the dementia ward where they worked had been swabbed.

As earlier reported, the staff member had unknowingly been infectious while working with them.

The ministry said 12 of the 13 swabs had come back negative, with the last one pending, which is expected Saturday.

"Public health officials understand the worker is fully vaccinated and, along with other staff, adhered to strict Alert Level 4 infection, prevention and control protocols, including wearing face coverings and other PPE," it said.

There are also no new unexpected wastewater detections to report, while the number of NZ COVID Tracer app users has reached 3.1 million.

One case in MIQ was also announced today.

Auckland to remain at Level 4

On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the whole country will remain at Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm Tuesday.

From there, parts of the country south of the Auckland boundary will drop to Alert Level 3.