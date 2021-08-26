Covid case worked in Warkworth retirement home's dementia ward

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that a positive Covid-19 case worked in the dementia ward of a retirement village, north of Auckland.
Amberlea Rest Home in Warkworth was listed as an exposure site on Friday after it was revealed by 1 NEWS on Thursday night that family members of residents were sent an update from the facility’s chief executive.
Public health officials understand the staff member worked two shifts while unknowingly infectious, the Ministry of Health said.
They are fully vaccinated and adhered to strict infection, prevention and control protocol, including wearing face coverings and other PPE.
A mobile testing unit will be operating at Amberlea today and all residents and staff are being asked to get tested.