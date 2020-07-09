70 new community Covid-19 cases, one in ICU as Cabinet mulls alert levels

There are 70 new community Covid-19 cases to report in New Zealand today, all in Auckland.

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

It brings the total number of community cases in Auckland to 333, and the number of cases in Wellington stands at 14. There remains no Covid-19 cases in the South Island.

The total number of cases related to this community outbreak is now 347. Of these, 278 cases that have been clearly linked to the outbreak. For a further 69 people, links are yet to be fully established.



Nineteen of the current community cases are in a stable condition in hospital; one of these cases is in a stable condition in ICU.



There are no new cases to report in MIQ today. It brings the total number of active cases being managed in New Zealand, both in MIQ and in the community, to 384.

Information about the latest Covid-19 case numbers was released by the Ministry of Health in a written statement.

Meanwhile, Cabinet is meeting to discuss any changes to alert levels for New Zealand, excluding Auckland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will be announcing Cabinet’s decisions at 3pm.

Cabinet will be considering Auckland’s alert level settings on Monday instead.

There was no 1pm press conference today.