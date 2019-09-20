Sarah Jessica Parker chats with Breakfast about new partnership with Kiwi vineyard

For six seasons and two movies, Sarah Jessica Parker played Carrie Bradshaw, a savvy single writer living in New York City on Sex and the City.

The show involved Carrie discussing life with her three best friends – often with a wine or cocktail in hand.

Now, Parker has teamed up with a Kiwi winery Invivo and Co to create her own brand of sauvignon blanc - Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc – and it "wasn't a hard sell at all", she told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"The easiest thing in the world is to say, 'Yes, let's make a wine'," she said. "The challenge is to be smart and to work with great people."



The wine, the actress' first, has already garnered accolades from the wine community.



The drink has been described as having "flavours of grapefruit, honeysuckle flower, passionfruit and citrus zest balanced with an acidic spine," Invivo co-founder Rob Cameron said yesterday in a statement.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker with her new wine. Source: Supplied

Parker said she chose to work with Invivo after "spending time with [Invivo co-founders] Tim [Lightbourne] and Rob [Cameron] and better understanding what they hope to achieve and how I could contribute and, you know, hopefully producing".

"The fruit of our labours would be something that I was really excited about and that's always the gamble, right?

"You can go into something and everybody having the best of intentions but it’s a little bit like lightning in a bottle. But I feel we’ve captured it."

The actress described the wine as "loyal to the definition of a sauvignon blanc but gone a bit rogue".