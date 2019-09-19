Actress Sarah Jessica Parker teams up with Kiwi winery to create signature sauvignon blanc

Former Sex in the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has turned her love of wine into reality, teaming up with New Zealand Winery Invivo and Co to create her own brand of sauvignon blanc.

Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc has now landed on the New Zealand market, the company said in a statement today.

Ms Parker's first ever wine – which has already garnered accolades from the wine community - will also be available in Australia, USA, UK, Ireland and Japan.

"Sarah Jessica loves the fruit purity of sauvignon blanc but wanted to make a wine that has some weight behind it," Invivo co-founder Rob Cameron said in a statement, describing the wine as having "flavours of grapefruit, honey-suckle flower, passionfruit and citrus zest balanced with an acidic spine".

"It’s not a typical Marlborough Sauvignon," he said.

The company founders said they travelled to New York to blend Ms Parker's wine, where she followed the same blending process a winemaker would follow.

They brought samples of the 2019 vintage, harvested in April from five estates in Marlborough, spanning both the Wairau and Awatere Valleys. Over a three-hour blending session, Ms Parker and Invivo finalised the proportions from each vineyard to create the signature wine blend.

"While I’m new to winemaking, the Invivo fellows generously taught, showed and shared as much of the art and science of their business and hopefully I have absorbed some of their Kiwi confidence," Parker said in the statement.

Ms Parker was instrumental in both naming the wine and designing the label. The X and the comma after it, is an intentional and personal touch, referencing her signature email and Instagram post signoff: "X, SJ."

Ms Parker also hand-painted the X on the original label and found the teal paint to match the exact shade of one of her favorite satin shoe colorways, Hamilton, from her SJP Collection label.