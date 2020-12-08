TODAY |

Coronation Street marks 60 years on air today

Source:  1 NEWS

Television institution Coronation Street is today celebrating 60 years on air.

The soap set in Weatherfield in the north of England has entertained generations of families. Source: Breakfast

Beginning in 1960, the soap, set in Weatherfield in northern England has entertained generations of families.

Originally scheduled to run for just 11 weeks, viewers have since witnessed 57 birthdays, 131 weddings and 146 deaths.

Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, is hopeful the soap will run for a while to come.

"I think it just might have something to do with the fact that children watch it with their parents. I hope we just go down the generations."

Coronation Street remains popular in its native UK, as well as in New Zealand.

Watch Coronation Street on TVNZ1, or OnDemand. New epsiodes are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

