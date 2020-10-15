TODAY |

Youngster in England has epic backyard camping adventure to raise money for charity

Source: 1 NEWS

A 10-year-old boy from North Devon in England has raised tens of thousands of dollars for charity by camping out in his back garden.

Max Woosey pitched a tent at the start of lockdown and has been there ever since.

Max Woosey pitched a tent he inherited from his neighbour, Rick, at the start of lockdown and he's been there ever since.

Rick, 74, told Max, "Promise me you'll have an adventure in here," before he died from cancer in February.

Max has done just that, raising more than $30,000 for the North Devon Hospice that cared for Rick and his wife in their final days.

The plucky 10-year-old has enjoyed “escaping” his parents and reading comics during his long stay outdoors.

