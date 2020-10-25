TODAY |

Young artists get their time to shine in spinoff of Australia's most famous portrait competition

Source:  1 NEWS

The work of budding artists is being displayed in the spinoff of Australia's most famous portrait prize.

Children aged five to 18 entered the 'Young Archies', showing skill well beyond their years. Source: Nine

Children aged five to 18 entered the annual Young Archie competition, showing skill well beyond their years.

Judges chose 40 finalists in four age categories from more than 1800 entries, Nine reports. 

Gabrielle Guo, the winner in the five to eight-year-old category, painted her younger sister picking cherries during the school holidays.

"Real excited and I'm really proud of myself," the seven-year-old said.

Ian Kim, nine, took home top honours in the nine to 12-year-old category with a painting of his father, who he called "an inspiration to all of my paintings".

"My dad means nearly everything to me," he said.

All of the competition's finalists have their work displayed at the Art Gallery of NSW. 

