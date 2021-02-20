TODAY |

'You need to mute' - Laughing Boris Johnson tells Angela Merkel to pipe down during virtual G7 conference

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Boris Johnson’s had to tell German chancellor Angela Merkel to pipe down after she accidentally interrupted Britain’s prime minister as he began to chair the first virtual G7 meeting. 

The German Chancellor was heard talking to her staffers at the beginning of the video call. Source: APTN

Merkel, who appeared to have accidentally left her microphone on, could be heard talking as Johnson was delivering his open remarks today. 

"Can you hear us Angela?" the Prime Minister said as he laughed off the situation.

"I think you need to mute!"

World leaders joined a video call today, marking the start of this year's virtual conference. Source: Associated Press

Merkel was not the only one to suffer a blunder as French president Emmanuel Macron showed up 15 seconds late. 

The prime minister urged G7 leaders to "build back better" from the pandemic and discussed other matters of mutual interest during the virtual meet up. 

He also expressed his hope of meeting each leader ‘face to face’ for the G7 summit in Cornwall in June. 

World
UK and Europe
Daniel Faitaua
