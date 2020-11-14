Workers barricade inside rooms as possible armed incident unfolds at Ubisoft game developer

Canadian media are reporting that dozens of people have barricaded themselves in rooms during a possible armed incident at the Ubisoft office in Montreal.

Ubisoft is known for titles like Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs, and their latest release Assassin's Creed: Valhalla came out just days ago to coincide with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Police were called to the location by a 911 caller about 1.30pm local time (8.30am NZT), with early reports alleging that a hostage situation was underway - those claims have not been confirmed.

QMI Agency, Journal de Montreal and CBC reported a heavy armed police presence at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur, in the Mile-End district.

Montreal Police said they are trying to confirm the reports and have asked people to avoid the area - they have not identified any threats inside the building so far, and received no reports of injuries.

Television imagery showed Ubisoft employees on the roof of the building.