Workers barricade inside rooms as possible armed incident unfolds at Ubisoft game developer

Canadian media are reporting that dozens of people have barricaded themselves in rooms during a possible armed incident at the Ubisoft office in Montreal.

People are appearing to barricade the door leading to the terrace. Source: TVA Nouvelles

Ubisoft is known for titles like Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs, and their latest release Assassin's Creed: Valhalla came out just days ago to coincide with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Police were called to the location by a 911 caller about 1.30pm local time (8.30am NZT), with early reports alleging that a hostage situation was underway - those claims have not been confirmed.

QMI Agency, Journal de Montreal and CBC reported a heavy armed police presence at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur, in the Mile-End district.

Montreal Police said they are trying to confirm the reports and have asked people to avoid the area - they have not identified any threats inside the building so far, and received no reports of injuries.

Television imagery showed Ubisoft employees on the roof of the building. 

 

MORE TO COME.

