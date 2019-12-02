Woman stands by her claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew as a 17-year-old

A woman who claims she was a sex slave of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and claims as a 17-year-old she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew has reiterated that she's telling the truth, in an interview with the BBC.

The BBC has released an excerpt of an exclusive interview with Virginia Roberts speaking on its Panorama show.

The show, which airs tomorrow morning (NZT) in the UK looks into Prince Andrew's alleged role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

“It was a really scary time in my life,” Ms Roberts who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew says.

Prince Andrew continues to deny the allegation.

“He knows what happened, I know what happened and there’s only one of us telling the truth,” she says.

Last month it was announced Prince Andrew will stop performing royal duties following a disastrous interview with BBC's Newsnight in which he denied having sex with Ms Roberts.

In a statement on November 21 Prince Andrew said said he regrets his association with Epstein and that he “deeply sympathises” with his victims.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire financier committed suicide while being held in a New York prison. He had been in prison awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, which he had denied. Years earlier, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of solicitation of prostitution involving a minor.

While Andrew defended his friendship with Epstein prior to the Florida case, he said he regretted staying at the financier’s home in Manhattan after Epstein’s conviction.