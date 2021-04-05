TODAY |

Woman found dead in charity bin at popular Gold Coast hotspot

Source:  1 NEWS

A woman's body has been found in a charity bin at a popular Gold Coast shopping centre.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. Source: Nine

Police were called to the back of Stockland Shopping Centre at Burleigh Heads just after 7am local time after a member of the public made the discovery in the donation bin.

It is understood police are not treating the death as suspicious.

It is believed the woman may have become stuck inside the bin.

Burleigh Heads is known for its world-class surfing and swimming, with Burleigh Heads Beach being one of the most popular beaches on the Gold Coast.

