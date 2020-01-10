TODAY |

Why scientists are putting 3D glasses on cuttlefish

Source:  1 NEWS

It's not something you see everyday - a cuttlefish wearing a tiny pair of red-and-blue 3D glasses, ready to watch a movie.

Researchers put tiny 3D glasses on cuttlefish for science. Source: Supplied

But it's something a set of Minnesota researchers did for a good reason, and the results may change the way people see the little sea creatures.

Lead researcher Trevor Wardill, from the University of Minnesota, told CBS News it's easier said than done when it comes to getting the shrimp-like creatures to don the specs.

"We glued Velcro to the skin of the cuttlefish and then fastened the 3D glasses to the Velcro on the skin," he says, before they gave the cuttlefish a shrimp as a reward.

The scientists showed the cuttlefish animated images of shrimps to see how they'd try and strike at where they thought the shrimp was.

They found cuttlefish could see in three dimensions, with depth perception - contrary to previous beliefs.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances today.

