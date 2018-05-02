Who's on and who's off the invite list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding?

Source:
The countdown to the Royal wedding has officially begun with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to tie the knot on Sunday.
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid says the final list has been a well kept secret.
Source: 1 NEWS
"We do know some of Meghan Markle's former colleagues from Suits will be attending," Reid says.
"There's rumours the Spice Girls may be attending, potentially the Obamas.
"We do understand Meghan Markle's step siblings are not going to be coming which has caused a bit of an out cry in her family."
