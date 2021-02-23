Western Sydney man charged after magic mushrooms worth over $700k found in backyard shed

A western Sydney man who allegedly cultivated an estimated 46kg of magic mushrooms in his shed is set to face court today.
As a part of an NSW police investigation, a 26-year-old male driver was pulled over on February 3, with officers finding magic mushrooms (psilocybin), cocaine, AU$50,000 (NZ$54,000) in cash and two knives.
While executing a search warrant for the man’s property, police found a drug laboratory containing magic mushrooms with an estimated street value of AU$700,000 (NZ$756,000).
It took Strike Force officers and the Chemical Operations Unit three days to comb through the back yard find, police said.
The 26-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.
He will face a number of charges including drug supply and manufacturing a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug in Paramatta Local Court today.