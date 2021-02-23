TODAY |

Western Sydney man charged after magic mushrooms worth over $700k found in backyard shed

Source:  1 NEWS

A western Sydney man who allegedly cultivated an estimated 46kg of magic mushrooms in his shed is set to face court today.

It took Strike Force officers and the Chemical Operations Unit three days to comb through the back yard find, NSW Police said. Source: NSW Police.

As a part of an NSW police investigation, a 26-year-old male driver was pulled over on February 3, with officers finding magic mushrooms (psilocybin), cocaine, AU$50,000 (NZ$54,000) in cash and two knives.

While executing a search warrant for the man’s property, police found a drug laboratory containing magic mushrooms with an estimated street value of AU$700,000 (NZ$756,000).

It took Strike Force officers and the Chemical Operations Unit three days to comb through the back yard find, police said.

The 26-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

He will face a number of charges including drug supply and manufacturing a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug in Paramatta Local Court today.

