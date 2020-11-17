'We don't believe in a total lockdown' - Sweden slashes public gathering limit as Covid infection soar

Sweden has slashed public gatherings from 50 to just eight people as the European nation moves desperately to curb a rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Unlike most EU members, Sweden had ignored lockdowns and the widespread use of face masks, relying on mainly voluntary measures of washing hands, social distancing and working from home as panic grows of a second wave sweeping throughout the country.

Today, the government responded with new restrictions, as the Prime Minister lashed out at Swedes for not following the current Covid recommendations with a warning the situation was ‘going to get worse’.

"Don’t go to the gym, don’t go to the library, don’t have dinner out, don’t have parties – cancel," Prime Minster Stefan Lofven told a press conference.

He added "advice and recommendations went a long way this spring, but now compliance is lower. Now more of a ban is needed to bring down the curve of the number infected."

But Lofven stopped short of a national lockdown saying the current restrictions in place are sufficient to help slow the spread of the virus.

So far more Sweden has recorded more than 177,000 Covid-19 infections and over 6,000 deaths, still significantly lower than some of its neighbouring countries such as France, Italy, Spain and Germany.