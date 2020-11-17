TODAY |

'We don't believe in a total lockdown' - Sweden slashes public gathering limit as Covid infection soar

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Sweden has slashed public gatherings from 50 to just eight people as the European nation moves desperately to curb a rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sweden gained attention for its unorthodox response to the pandemic, shunning lockdowns and widespread use of facemasks.

Unlike most EU members, Sweden had ignored lockdowns and the widespread use of face masks, relying on mainly voluntary measures of washing hands, social distancing and working from home as panic grows of a second wave sweeping throughout the country.

Today, the government responded with new restrictions, as the Prime Minister lashed out at Swedes for not following the current Covid recommendations with a warning the situation was ‘going to get worse’.

"Don’t go to the gym, don’t go to the library, don’t have dinner out, don’t have parties – cancel," Prime Minster Stefan Lofven told a press conference.

He added "advice and recommendations went a long way this spring, but now compliance is lower. Now more of a ban is needed to bring down the curve of the number infected."

But Lofven stopped short of a national lockdown saying the current restrictions in place are sufficient to help slow the spread of the virus.

So far more Sweden has recorded more than 177,000 Covid-19 infections and over 6,000 deaths, still significantly lower than some of its neighbouring countries such as France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Sweden last week banned the serving of alcohol after 10pm and the government advised people to avoid using public transport or visiting shops.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
Tiny East Cape community reeling as woman and two kids die in crash at some spot another relation died
2
Shots fired at police in Whangārei by driver who refused to stop at checkpoint
3
Legal expert comfortable with sweeping powers used by Government to make mask wearing mandatory
4
Found! Nana reunited with letter after small town postie's appeal goes viral
5
Government launches review into prices New Zealanders are paying at supermarket
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:44

Lyttelton welcomes first cruise ship in midst of Covid-19 pandemic
02:31

Masks to be mandatory on Auckland public transport and planes from Thursday

Belgium 'abandoned' thousands of elderly who died in nursing homes of Covid-19

Statue of Greek god dating back to 300BC found during sewage works in Athens