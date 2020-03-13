Watch as vicious brawl erupts between thousands of monkeys on Thai street

Hot weather brings short tempers and in Thailand, that erupted in a massive brawl between thousands of monkeys in the middle of a city.

Monkeys from three separate, warring tribes were part of the fighting horde in Lopburi on Wednesday, according to the Bangkok Post.

In video footage posted to Facebook, the monkeys can be seen running through the streets, all focused on one direction.

But then something changes.

Instead of running in unity, a massive dogfight erupts in the middle of the street, with screaming monkeys running in from all directions to join the brawl.

Then just as quickly, the monkey fight breaks up and they begin running again.

According to Thai media, the fighting is thought to have been triggered by incredibly hot weather in the region, topping 40C, and fewer tourists coming to feed them during the ongoing drought and worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Traffic was held up for about 10 minutes as the monkeys moved through the streets.

The monkeys live at different temples and shrines in the city, with another tribe living near the local food market.