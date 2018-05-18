Watch: US President Donald Trump takes on Laurel v Yanny challenge, his answer is not what you'd expect

US President Donald Trump and the White House are the latest to weigh in on the Laurel versus Yanny debate.

In a video posted to Twitter, the White House staff revealed whether they were hearing 'Laurel' or 'Yanny'.

The clip has already received 1.67 million views.

Earlier this week, a short audio clip went viral and divided the internet into two camps - those who heard 'Yanny' and those who heard 'Laurel'.

In the video, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is asked for her response to reports saying she hears 'Laurel'.

"Clearly you're getting your information from CNN 'cause that's fake news. All I hear is 'Yanny'," Ms Huckabee Sanders joked.

At the end of the video, President Donald Trump says, "I hear Covfefe".