Watch: US courthouse Zoom call blunder as lawyer struggles to remove cat filter during meeting

Source:  1 NEWS

A court appearance got off to a hairy start in the US when a lawyer on a Zoom call found himself having some technical difficulties.

The Zoom call was having some technical difficulties. Luckily, the judge had a sense of humour. Source: Breakfast

The West Texas District Court has shared video footage on social media of a lawyer trying to remove a cat filter during a virtual meeting.

When Judge Roy Ferguson told Rod Ponton he had a filter on, his struggle to remove it became apparent.

"It is and I don't know how to remove it. I've got my assistant here, she's trying to," the lawyer responded frantically.

"I'm here live, I'm not a cat."

The judge later said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

