Watch: US courthouse Zoom call blunder as lawyer struggles to remove cat filter during meeting

A court appearance got off to a hairy start in the US when a lawyer on a Zoom call found himself having some technical difficulties.

The West Texas District Court has shared video footage on social media of a lawyer trying to remove a cat filter during a virtual meeting.

When Judge Roy Ferguson told Rod Ponton he had a filter on, his struggle to remove it became apparent.

"It is and I don't know how to remove it. I've got my assistant here, she's trying to," the lawyer responded frantically.

"I'm here live, I'm not a cat."