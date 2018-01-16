Watch: Shocking Queensland car crash sees couple's car flip several times after being hit by stolen car driven by teens

Footage from a dash cam has captured the moment a car crashes into the back of another, sending it spiraling off the road in Queensland.

Queensland Police posted the video to Facebook yesterday and said two teenagers driving an alleged stolen vehicle were the ones to crash into the other car at high speed.

According to news.com.au, a couple, aged 69 and 72, were in the car that was crashed into.

The video shows the car as the couple were driving in along Bruce Highway near Townsville.

A second vehicle suddenly appears, speeding past a truck on the wrong side of the road and swerves to avoid it, crashing into the couple's car.

The footage shows both cars being sent off the road, the couple's flipping over a number of times.

Police said the two 16-year-old boys who were driving the speeding vehicle fled the scene and allege the vehicle they were driving was stolen, according to news.com.au.