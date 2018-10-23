 

Watch: Prince Harry drinks kava in traditional Fiji ceremony as a smiling Meghan Markle watches on

1 NEWS
Prince Harry has delighted crowds in Fiji by taking part in a kava drinking ceremony as a smiling Meghan Markle watched on.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending a public event in Suva's Albert Park when the moment took place.

A traditional kava preparation was carried out in front of the royal couple before Prince Harry was handed a bowl of kava to drink.

He gamely downed the brew in one go as the crowd laughed and cheered him on.

Shortly after the Prince addressed the crowd, as the heavens opened above, pouring a deluge of rain down on the crowd.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down at the island nation this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

The royal couple will be in Fiji for three days as they continue their first tour together. 

The crowd went wild with cheers and laughter as the Duke of Sussex downed the brew in one. Source: 1 NEWS
