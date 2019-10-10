TODAY |

Watch: Journalist's cheeky child interrupts her live broadcast about Turkish airstrikes

A television journalist in the US had a surprise guest after her young son crashed the set while she was on air.

NBC News national security correspondent Courtney Kube was discussing Turkish airstrikes over northern Syria when her four-year-old son wandered up to her mid-broadcast.

"Their concern is that they want to have Kurdish - excuse me, my kids are here," she said. "Live television!"

"Breaking news in Syria didn’t line up with preschool drop-off, so he and his twin brother were with me," Kube later told NBC News.

Today's live TV interruption comes after Pusan National University professor Robert Kelly made headlines around the world when his children interrupted a live interview on South Korean politics with the BBC in 2017.

A clip of the viral moment was posted on MSNBC's Twitter page, which was captioned, "Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you're reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms #workingmoms."



Courtney Kube was discussing Turkish airstrikes over Syria when her son crashed the set. Source: Twitter / MSNBC
