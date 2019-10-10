Watch: Journalist's cheeky child interrupts her live broadcast about Turkish airstrikes

NBC News national security correspondent Courtney Kube was discussing Turkish airstrikes over northern Syria when her four-year-old son wandered up to her mid-broadcast.



"Their concern is that they want to have Kurdish - excuse me, my kids are here," she said. "Live television!"



"Breaking news in Syria didn’t line up with preschool drop-off, so he and his twin brother were with me," Kube later told NBC News.



Today's live TV interruption comes after Pusan National University professor Robert Kelly made headlines around the world when his children interrupted a live interview on South Korean politics with the BBC in 2017.