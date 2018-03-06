Watch: 'Get off him!' Enraged father chokes 14-year-old accused of bullying his step-daughter

Confronting footage of an enraged Australian man lunging and choking a 14-year-old boy he alleges had been bullying his step-daughter has emerged.

The incident was filmed at a skate park in Brisbane on Sunday and shows a man pointing and yelling at a teenage boy sitting down on a bench surrounded by other teens.

The man then grabs the boy by the neck with two hands and presses him off the bench onto the ground, in the footage released by Seven News.

After a moment, friends of the teen being attacked intervene, yelling "get the f**k off him, get off him" and separate the man - reported to be 53-years-old.

The fight then becomes a punching exchange between the group of teens and the man.

Seven News said the attacked 14-year-old reported the man to police, and that he has been charged over the incident.

It is believed the man charged told police the fight was a response to the boy's bulling of his step-daughter.