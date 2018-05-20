Watch: The first kiss - Harry and Meghan

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have shared a first kiss as husband and wife on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The pair emerged after an hour-long ceremony, having minutes before been declared husband and wife by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Throughout the ceremony, and indeed, from the moment they first locked eyes when Meghan was lead down the aisle by Harry's father Prince Charles, neither of them, Markle in particular, were able to keep the smile off their faces for long.