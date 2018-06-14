Watch the chilling moment a car is stolen with three-year-old inside, and terrified mother gives chase

CCTV footage has captured the moment a teenage boy stole a car from a US petrol station with a three-year-old inside.

A mother had pulled up at a petrol station in Cobb County, Georgia, and was filling up her vehicle when the incident occurred, Yahoo7 reports.

Camera footage shows a car pulling up next to the women's vehicle before a man gets out, jumps into the driver's seat of the woman's car, and flees the scene with the child still inside.

The car was later abandoned and the child was left unharmed.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was arrested and charged with kidnapping, second-degree hijacking a motor vehicle, and felony theft by receiving following the incident.