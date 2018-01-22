 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Aerial footage shows aftermath of train crash in Sydney which left several people trapped and injured

Breaking
share

Source:

AAP

Three people are trapped and several others are injured after a train hit a rail buffer at Richmond Station on Sydney's northwestern outskirts, with witnesses describing the scene as "chaotic".

Three are said to be trapped and several others are reportedly injured.
Source: 9 NEWS

Emergency services received a call just before 10am (local time) today with reports of injuries.

Three choppers and 20 ambulance crews are attending, said NSW Ambulance.

Local train at Sydney Central Station - Australia, New South Wales

Train at Sydney Central Station, Australia (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Initial reports suggest 10 people are being treated for minor injuries, with two more severely hurt.

Three people are believed to be trapped in the front carriage, a NSW Fire and Rescue spokeswoman told AAP.

Paramedics were setting up a triage for patients.

Witnesses have described a scene of chaos, with the train apparently hitting the buffer at the end of the line.

One caller to Sydney's 2GB radio who saw the crash said there was an "almighty bang".

He said the train came in at speed and hit the buffer and rebounded.

"There was a huge amount of dust," he said.



Related

Accidents

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Three are said to be trapped and several others are reportedly injured.

Watch: Aerial footage shows aftermath of train crash in Sydney which left several people trapped and injured

00:14
2
The man had Police waiting for him after the incident at Hunting & Fishing Westgate.

'Kung fu master' caught shoplifting at West Auckland outdoor store

3
It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

00:30
4
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


5
A screenshot from the updated version of the Mongrel Mob Defence game

Mongrel Mob game developer removes deceased gang member's image after threats

00:24
Three are said to be trapped and several others are reportedly injured.

Watch: Aerial footage shows aftermath of train crash in Sydney which left several people trapped and injured

It's believed the train hit the buffer at the end of the line.

01:03
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire just after 5am.

Two dead in Dunedin blaze believed to be couple

It was also reported a third resident was in the front of the house but managed to escape.


01:29
The PM says those issues include pay equity, closing the gender pay gap and violence against women.

Ardern calls international turnout to Women's March 'extraordinary', urges NZ to 'keep up the progress' on women's rights

Activists marched around the world over the weekend.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

MetService warns surface and flash flooding could be caused by this type of weather.


00:22
CEO Rachael de Mesurier is concerned that it could see efforts to alleviate poverty diminished.

Oxfam urges Tax Working Group to reduce growing wealth gap - 'It's not good for New Zealand'

New statistics released by the organisation show the top one per cent continues to take the majority of new wealth created.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 