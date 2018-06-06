 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: An act of God? 420-year-old Italian church somehow survives monster rockslide that stops metres short

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 420-year-old Italian church has remarkably escaped an enormous rockfall that initially engulfed it.

The Santuario di Gallivaggio church disappeared in a cloud of smoke. When the mist cleared, there was a remarkable sight.
Source: ResegoneOnLine

The Santuario di Gallivaggio, in northern Italy near the Italian-Swiss border, was swamped by 7500 cubic metres of stone and earth on May 30, after 2.5 inches of rain in just 24 hours.

Incredibly, the rockslide stopped just feet from the church, with video of the natural disaster, captured on mobile phone by an onlooker, emerging today on the internet.

"As a believer I say that the provident hand of God accompanied this event, which could have ended tragically," Parish priest Don Andrea Caelli told Avvenire.

The church was built in 1598 on the site where two young claimed seeing the Virgin Mary in 1492, the Western Journal reported.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

2
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Most read story: ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


3
Swarm of earthquakes near Kawerau on June 5 2018

'My nan in Kawerau said she’s taken all her photos off the wall' - Bay of Plenty rocked by 'swarm of quake activity'

4
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

World no. 2 Ireland want to 'put down a marker' against 'big dog' Wallabies on home turf

00:18
5
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures


Malcolm Rewa in the dock at the High Court in Auckland in December 2017.

Malcolm Rewa seeks to avoid third murder trial over death of Susan Burdett

Rewa's lawyer says his client can't get a fair trial due to the amount of publicity surrounding the case.


Beauden Barrett during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.Photosport.nz

Thousands of All Blacks fans unload on ESPN writer after outrageous NFL claim

Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Northcote by-election: Legalising euthanasia, putting abortion into the Health Act and why they're the best person to be NZ's newest MP

1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.


00:31
The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

Most watched: Rieko Ioane sports black eye at All Blacks training after Blues bust-up

The All Blacks winger looked a little worse for wear after Saturday's incident.

00:18
The Crown Range, Lindis Pass and road from Te Anau to Milford Sound are closed due to snow.

Watch: Dunedin and parts of the South Island wake up to heavy blanket of snow, flight delays and road closures

A heavy snow watch is still in place for Canterbury, Fiordland, Southland and Otago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 