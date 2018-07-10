Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs gives latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

The final push is on to rescue the four remaining boys and their football coach trapped in a Thai cave.

1 NEWS reporter Kimberlee Downs is currently in Chiang Rai near the scene of the cave rescue, she says today's mission will be complicated by the fact there are more people to extract, including medics and divers who were stationed in the cave with the group.

The weather has cleared up to coincide with the operations today, having been raining heavily overnight.

While the family members of the boys will be allowed to visit them in hospital, no physical contact will be possible until after doctors have blood test results back from the boys.

The eight boys that have been rescued so far are weak but in good health, Kimberlee says.

Families have vowed to wait at the cave entrance until all of the boys, and their coach, have been freed from the cave, CNN reports.