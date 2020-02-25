Want to work on Mars? NASA opens astronaut applications for first time in years

If your childhood goal was to go to the Moon or Mars when you grew up, now's your chance. NASA has opened its applications for astronauts for the first time in four years.

"We’re on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

"For the handful of highly talented women and men we will hire to join our diverse astronaut corps, it’s an incredible time in human spaceflight to be an astronaut."

As far as Mars goes, NASA's hoping to send the first humans there in the mid-2030s.

The space agency's jobs are open until the end of this month, but there are a few caveats.

You need to either have a master's degree or have spent two years towards a PhD in a STEM field, have completed a recognised test pilot school programme, or be a doctor of medicine.

At least two years of related professional experience is also required, or at least 1000 piloting hours in a jet aircraft, and to be able to to pass a physical for long-duration spaceflight.

