Vaccine passports planned allowing jabbed Brits to travel abroad

The UK is looking into the creation of a digital vaccine passport.

Source: BBC

British newspaper The Times this morning reported that a certification system is being planned by three government departments to let travellers go abroad to countries that may require proof of immunisation.

It also reported popular holiday spot Greece is preparing to waive quarantine rules for those who have been vaccinated.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly avoided confirming the reports, only saying countries will set their own rules about who it does or doesn’t allow into its country.

"Other countries around the world may decide that they accept people who have had proof of vaccinations and as British officials always do, we work with our international partners so that we can understand what their travel rules are... so that we can properly inform British travellers," he said.

Currently, travellers to many countries are forced to prove they have recently tested negative for Covid and in some cases required to spend time in quarantine. New Zealand requires both for people arriving from most countries.

Sweden and Denmark have announced they’ll look to launch a digital Covid-19 vaccine passport before the European summer season in June.

MIQ STAYS INTRODUCED FOR UK ARRIVALS AMID CRITICISM OVER DELAYS

Police officers patrol to enforce lockdown measures in the town centre of Ilford in London. Source: Associated Press

Anyone arriving into Britain from countries identified as coronavirus hotspots will be required to stay in MIQ from February 15 for at least 10 days, echoing similar regulations in New Zealand.

Boris Johnson confirmed the new strict rules for travel from 33 countries to prevent further spread of coronavirus and the new Covid strains coming in from abroad.

All travellers coming into the UK from one of the countries on the government's quarantine list will be taken directly from the plane to a nearby hotel where they need to isolate for 10 days, and they will be required to pay the hotel quarantine fee.

Details on where and prices are still being determined but it is expected to be around $1500.

This will include three meals per day along with tea, coffee, fruit and water. Covid-19 tests will also be offered throughout the stay but there are no details on how many will be required.

The UK government is facing criticism again for delays implementing the policy first announced in late January.

The opposition Labour party said it was "beyond comprehension" and "too little, too late" that the policy was being introduced 50 days after a new, more transmissible variant from South Africa was detected.

Thousands of hotel rooms are being blocked out by the government despite no hotels formally signing up to be quarantine facilities yet.

Speaking to the BBC, chief executive of the London Hotel Group Meher Nawab questioned whether there was enough time to set the system up safely.