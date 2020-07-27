TODAY |

Used Covid-19 swabs accidentally handed out to students in England

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Around 25 used coronavirus test kits have been handed out to students in England’s West midlands region.

Source: istock.com

The University of Birmingham’s student newspaper, Redbrick, reported that a number of undergraduates received the swabs by local council staff as part of the drop and collect service aimed at increasing testing in areas with high rates of Covid-19 infections.

Students were "shocked and worried" after they opened the boxes to discover sealed bags inside, some with names and addresses written on the plastic.

Birmingham City Council have admitted to the mistake and carried out its own review to look into how it happened.

"As soon as it became apparent that the wrong tests had been given out steps were taken immediately to rectify the mistake," the council said in a statement.

"We want to reassure residents that none of these tests were reused and while other packaging on one was opened, the inner pack containing the swab remained sealed and secure so there is no risk of contamination."

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Sorry sunshine, wrong place' – Winston Peters shuts down American Covid-19 denier at campaign event
2
Reformed thief gives security tips as survey reveals many Kiwis still leave doors unlocked
3
Advance NZ accused of using bank account to hide overseas donations
4
UK family whose son died in sailing trip tragedy appeal to Jacinda Ardern to enter NZ
5
Seven Sharp's Laura Daniel gets positive review from Jacinda Ardern for second try at a cake tribute
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:43

Stunning photo of Siberian tiger wins top photography award
00:48

Out on the campaign trail, Trump pleads with suburban US women - 'Please like me'

Cluster of Covid-19 cases in New South Wales halt easing of restrictions

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett unscathed by tough Democratic confirmation probing