Is US President Trump poised to strip critics, Obama-era aids of their security clearance?

Source:

Associated Press

US President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of a half dozen former Obama administration officials and critics of his presidency.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders accused some officials of having "politicised” or “monetised” their clearances.
Source: Associated Press

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today that the president is "exploring the mechanisms" to strip clearance from former CIA director John Brennan, along with former FBI director Jim Comey, former national intelligence director James Clapper and others.

Ms Sanders is accusing the officials of having "politicised and in some cases monetized their public service and security clearances" as well as "making baseless accusations" against the president.

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tweeted earlier today that he was planning to raise the issue of revoking Brennan's clearance at a meeting with Trump.

Mr Brennan last week described President Trump's press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "nothing short of treasonous."

Sanders also spoke about the US president's tweet on Iran and his toughness on Russia.

