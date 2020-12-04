UK surpasses 60,000 Covid-19 deaths, on same day as first vaccine doses arrive

The United Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 60,000, according to government figures.

The grim milestone was reach on the same day the first doses of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine arrived in the UK.

Official data showed 414 new deaths were reported, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 60,113.

It comes two days after England came out of its second national lockdown and as Wales is poised to be put under tougher new restrictions tomorrow – mere weeks after coming out of a firebreak lockdown.