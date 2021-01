The UK has suffered its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic with a further 1820 deaths in a 24-hour period.

Source: 1 NEWS

It surpasses the previous record number announced yesterday of 1610, bringing Britain’s total death toll from the virus to 93,290.

The government also confirmed a further 38,905 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, compared to 33,355 a day earlier.