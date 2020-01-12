TODAY |

UK police's terrifying video reminder to drive on correct side of the road

Source:  1 NEWS

UK police have released dramatic dashcam footage as a timely reminder to stick to the correct side of the road when driving.

The intense video shows the moment a car crashed head-on into a motorbike, catapulting the motorcyclist down the road. Source: Nine

The video shows the moment a car crashed head-on into a motorbike.   

The driver, who has now been jailed, drifted to the wrong side of the road in South Yorkshire, crashing into the rider and catapulting him several metres.

The rider broke his back and wrist, and has credited the protective gear he was wearing for saving his life.

The car was travelling at 110km/h when it collided with the motorbike. 

